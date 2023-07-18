HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Gold Resource (GORO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 385.71% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Resource is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 385.71% from its latest reported closing price of 0.63.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Resource is 135MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Resource. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GORO is 0.05%, a decrease of 79.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.71% to 31,495K shares. The put/call ratio of GORO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,017K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 24.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,835K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 27.54% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,498K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 45.92% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,442K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 74.54% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,739K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GORO by 30.14% over the last quarter.

Gold Resource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position.

Additional reading:

