HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 451.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AquaBounty Technologies is 3.01. The forecasts range from a low of 1.81 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 451.74% from its latest reported closing price of 0.54.

The projected annual revenue for AquaBounty Technologies is 6MM, an increase of 138.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in AquaBounty Technologies. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQB is 0.03%, an increase of 40.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.00% to 19,401K shares. The put/call ratio of AQB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Third Security holds 5,289K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,341K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 65.81% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2,161K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epiq Partners holds 1,958K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 95,646.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 808K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 4.68% over the last quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company's objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species. The Company's AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in fish that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture facilities located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, USA, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems, offering a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming.

