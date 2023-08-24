HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 959.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is 7.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 959.51% from its latest reported closing price of 0.71.

The projected annual revenue for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 66.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in eFFECTOR Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFTR is 0.10%, an increase of 69.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.95% to 25,993K shares. The put/call ratio of EFTR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,822K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,822K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Column Group holds 4,309K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 2,383K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,498K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFTR by 61.76% over the last quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

