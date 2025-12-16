HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.68% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Emergent BioSolutions is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from its latest reported closing price of $12.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emergent BioSolutions is 1,246MM, an increase of 57.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emergent BioSolutions. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBS is 0.04%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 46,503K shares. The put/call ratio of EBS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 3,613K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,382K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 34.56% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,944K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,610K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 1,426K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 22.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBS by 71.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.