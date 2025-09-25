HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Electra Battery Materials (NasdaqCM:ELBM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.72% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Electra Battery Materials is $1.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.10 to a high of $1.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Electra Battery Materials is 115MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electra Battery Materials. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELBM is 0.00%, an increase of 530.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.98% to 698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitebox Advisors holds 297K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing a decrease of 29.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 208K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company.

Rathbone Brothers holds 75K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 53.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 91.29% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 20K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 15K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 18.28% over the last quarter.

