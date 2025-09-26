HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates DeFi Technologies (DEFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of DeFi Technologies (NasdaqCM:DEFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.69% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for DeFi Technologies is $5.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.39 to a high of $7.62. The average price target represents an increase of 139.69% from its latest reported closing price of $2.13 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in DeFi Technologies. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 1,357.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEFT is 0.10%, an increase of 91.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 621.85% to 35,072K shares. The put/call ratio of DEFT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 7,479K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

potrero capital research holds 2,910K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Rathbone Brothers holds 2,799K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,719K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares , representing a decrease of 32.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEFT by 40.28% over the last quarter.

