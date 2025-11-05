HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains TRX Gold (TRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of TRX Gold (NYSEAM:TRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.62% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for TRX Gold is $1.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.86 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents an increase of 126.62% from its latest reported closing price of $0.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11, a decrease of 0.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRX Gold. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRX is 0.01%, an increase of 36.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.73% to 5,938K shares. The put/call ratio of TRX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rossby Financial, LCC holds 975K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 455K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 89.17% over the last quarter.

Strategic Planning holds 329K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 103.22% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 306K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 295K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRX by 21.39% over the last quarter.

