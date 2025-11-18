HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Phunware (PHUN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Phunware (NasdaqCM:PHUN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Phunware is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 197.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phunware is 49MM, an increase of 1,997.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phunware. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 22.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHUN is 0.00%, an increase of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.37% to 2,572K shares. The put/call ratio of PHUN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 330K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 222K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 58.08% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 110K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHUN by 2.17% over the last quarter.

