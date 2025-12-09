HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kamada (KMDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kamada (NasdaqGS:KMDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.55% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kamada is $15.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 123.55% from its latest reported closing price of $6.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kamada is 203MM, an increase of 16.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kamada. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMDA is 0.05%, an increase of 18.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 6,708K shares. The put/call ratio of KMDA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,655K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 872K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 606K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 72.48% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 396K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares , representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 274K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 21.46% over the last quarter.

