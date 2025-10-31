HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:APLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.70% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $38.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.70% from its latest reported closing price of $20.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 1,291MM, an increase of 27.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.12%, an increase of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 141,770K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 12,222K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,896K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,977K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,303K shares , representing a decrease of 37.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 92.36% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,000K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,287K shares , representing a decrease of 48.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 12.93% over the last quarter.

