HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of VolitionRx (VNRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of VolitionRx (NYSEAM:VNRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 588.29% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for VolitionRx is $3.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 588.29% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VolitionRx is 150MM, an increase of 12,074.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRx. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNRX is 0.06%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 18,708K shares. The put/call ratio of VNRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 8,482K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,999K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Lagoda Investment Management holds 7,576K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,095K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 744K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 48.78% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 623K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 406K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VolitionRX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, costeffective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

