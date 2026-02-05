HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Incyte (INCY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Incyte (NasdaqGS:INCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.68% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Incyte is $104.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $102.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,908MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.18%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 228,402K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 30,744K shares representing 15.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,743K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,932K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,595K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 14.16% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,433K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,705K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,924K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,201K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 74.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,304K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 2.35% over the last quarter.

