HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Compugen (CGEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Compugen (NasdaqCM:CGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 311.29% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compugen is $6.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 311.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compugen is 32MM, an increase of 359.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compugen. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEN is 0.04%, an increase of 17.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.98% to 12,796K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverarc Capital Management holds 3,311K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 34.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,405K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,020K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 965K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 25.08% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 659K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing a decrease of 35.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 87.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.