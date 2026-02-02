HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of American Bitcoin (ABTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 2, 2026, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of American Bitcoin (NasdaqCM:ABTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.20% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Bitcoin is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 170.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.51 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Bitcoin. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 576.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABTC is 0.03%, an increase of 3,258.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 451,917.89% to 54,590K shares. The put/call ratio of ABTC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solari Capital Management holds 47,123K shares representing 24.12% ownership of the company.

MYDA Advisors holds 1,087K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

United Capital Management of KS holds 725K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 455K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 90.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABTC by 48.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 413K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

