HBX Group Plans Share Buyback And Regular Dividends

January 16, 2026 — 11:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - HBX Group International plc (HBX.MC) on Friday announced plans to return capital to shareholders through a share buy-back program of up to 100 million euros and the introduction of regular dividend payments, underscoring confidence in its long-term business outlook and capital discipline.

The company intends to seek shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on February 12, 2026, to repurchase up to 17 million ordinary shares, representing about 7 percent of its issued share capital.

Bank of America is set to carry out a buy-back during the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. The shares they buy back will either be cancelled or used to fulfill obligations related to employee share plans. On top of that, HBX Group is looking to start paying regular dividends, kicking off with an interim dividend for fiscal 2026.

They're aiming for a 20 percent annual payout based on adjusted earnings, depending on what's available in their distributable reserves.

HBX.MC is currently trading at $8.51 up $0.45 or 5.58 percent on the MCE.

