HBT Financial, Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.20 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $19.08 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HBT Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.61 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $71.84 million from $63.14 million last year.

HBT Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.20 Mln. vs. $19.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $71.84 Mln vs. $63.14 Mln last year.

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