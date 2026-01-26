HBT Financial, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.93 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $20.27 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HBT Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.13 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $50.54 million from $47.40 million last year.

HBT Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.93 Mln. vs. $20.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $50.54 Mln vs. $47.40 Mln last year.

