HBNC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.90, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. Horizon Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.97 per share, with $19.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.21.

