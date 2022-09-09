HBNC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.31, changing hands as high as $19.37 per share. Horizon Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.45 per share, with $23.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.26.

