HBM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.85, changing hands as high as $4.88 per share. Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBM's low point in its 52 week range is $3.94 per share, with $6.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.86.

