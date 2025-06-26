HB Fuller Shares Rise 10% On Increased Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of American adhesives manufacturer HB Fuller Co (FUL) were up 10 percent on Wednesday's extended trading after the company raised its earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company said that adjusted earnings per share or EPS is now expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30, a growth of between 7 percent and 12 percent from last year. Earlier, HB Fuller was expecting adjusted EPS in the range of $3.90 to $4.20. Analysts, on average, expect the company to earn $3.97 per share in the year ahead.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 is now expected to be in the range of $615 million to $630 million, higher than the earlier estimates of between $600 million and $625 million.

In its latest quarter, the company posted lower earnings from the previous-year period. The company's earnings came in at $41.8 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $51.3 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HB Fuller reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1 percent to $898.1 million from $917.1 million last year.

On the NYSE, the stock climbed 10 percent on Wednesday's after hrs to $61.50. FUL ended Wednesday's trading at $55.96, down 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.