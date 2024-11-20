News & Insights

Hazer Group’s Milestone in Clean Hydrogen Production

November 20, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd has achieved a major milestone by completing the commissioning of its Commercial Demonstration Plant, marking the first production of hydrogen and graphite. The company is advancing its strategy for global expansion by signing significant agreements, such as a Project Development Agreement with FortisBC in Canada, and exploring further opportunities in Japan and South Korea. With increasing international interest in its methane pyrolysis technology, Hazer is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for affordable clean hydrogen.

