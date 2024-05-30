News & Insights

Hazer Group Partners with POSCO for Green Steel

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd has partnered with POSCO, one of the world’s largest steelmakers, to advance the decarbonization of the steel industry through a new clean hydrogen production technology. The non-binding MOU between the companies will explore integrating Hazer’s technology with POSCO’s low-carbon steel production and further applications of Hazer’s graphite. This collaboration aligns with both companies’ commitments to reducing carbon emissions, with POSCO aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

