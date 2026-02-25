Hayward Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $68.41 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $54.73 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hayward Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.31 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $349.37 million from $327.07 million last year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.41 Mln. vs. $54.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $349.37 Mln vs. $327.07 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.