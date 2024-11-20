Hays plc Announces Key Board and Committee Changes

Hays plc (GB:HAS) has released an update.
Hays plc has announced key changes in its Board and Committee, with Joe Hurd stepping in as the new Chair of the ESG Committee and Helen Cunningham taking over as the Designated Workforce Engagement Director. These changes come as MT Rainey steps down after a nine-year tenure. The new appointments are expected to enhance the company’s strategic ESG initiatives.
