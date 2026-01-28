Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hawthorn bancshares inc. (HWBK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.19 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $4.60 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $21.17 million from $18.87 million last year.

Hawthorn bancshares inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

