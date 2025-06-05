Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Announces $10 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program

Hawthorn Bancshares approved a $10 million stock repurchase program, replacing the previous program, with flexible purchase terms.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has announced the approval of a new common stock repurchase program by its Board of Directors, allowing the company to repurchase up to $10 million worth of its common stock. This program replaces an earlier one and gives management the discretion to decide the number, pricing, and timing of the purchases, which can occur through open market transactions or private negotiations. The program has no set end date and can be modified or halted at any time. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury for corporate uses such as employee benefit plans. As of June 3, 2025, the company had nearly 6.9 million common shares outstanding. Hawthorn Bancshares has a long history of serving families and businesses, with multiple bank locations in Missouri.

Potential Positives

The approval of a new common stock repurchase program demonstrates the Board's confidence in the Company's financial health and prospects.

Replacing the prior repurchase program with a new one indicates a proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value.

The flexibility in purchasing shares allows management to strategically time repurchases based on market conditions, potentially maximizing the benefit to shareholders.

The repurchased shares can be used for general corporate purposes, including stock-based employee benefit plans, which could help attract and retain talent.

Potential Negatives

The new stock repurchase program, which replaces the previous one, may indicate a lack of confidence in the company’s current market valuation or future growth prospects.

The discretion given to management regarding the timing and pricing of the stock repurchases may raise concerns about potential mismanagement of shareholder value.

The absence of a termination date or obligations to repurchase common stock raises uncertainties about the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

FAQ

What is the new stock repurchase program announced by Hawthorn Bancshares?

Hawthorn Bancshares has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing up to $10 million in common stock repurchases.

How does the new repurchase program differ from the previous one?

The new program replaces the prior repurchase program and allows management discretion over the number, pricing, and timing of purchases.

What will the repurchased shares be used for?

Repurchased shares will be held in treasury and may be used for general corporate purposes, including employee benefit plans and stock dividends.

How will the stock repurchases be funded?

The stock repurchases are expected to be funded by cash on hand, operational cash flow, and other sources.

What is the total number of outstanding shares for Hawthorn Bancshares?

As of June 3, 2025, Hawthorn Bancshares had 6,946,656 common shares outstanding.

$HWBK Insider Trading Activity

$HWBK insiders have traded $HWBK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN HOLTAWAY has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 53,636 shares for an estimated $1,716,670 .

. BRENT M GILES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $18,088

$HWBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $HWBK stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.



(NASDAQ: HWBK)



, (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank, announced that its Board of Directors approved a new common stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $10.0 million in market value of the Company’s common stock. The new common stock repurchase program replaces the Company’s prior common stock repurchase program.





Management was given discretion to determine the number and pricing of the shares to be purchased, as well as, the timing of any such purchases. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon market and other conditions and may be made from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. The program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock.





The repurchased shares will be held in treasury and may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including stock-based employee benefit plans and stock dividends. It is expected that the stock repurchases will be funded by cash generated through cash on hand, operations and other sources. At



June 3, 2025,



the Company had 6,946,656 common shares outstanding.







About Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.







Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, which has served families and businesses for more than 150 years. Hawthorn Bank has multiple locations, including in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, Springfield, and Clinton.







Contact:









Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.







Brent M. Giles





Chief Executive Officer





TEL: 573.761.6100





www.HawthornBancshares.com







Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein, except as required by law.





