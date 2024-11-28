News & Insights

Stocks

Hawsons Iron Optimistic Amid Project Updates

November 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hawsons Iron Ltd has updated its project plans to produce approximately 10 million tonnes of magnetite concentrate annually, as it navigates the challenges of developing its large magnetite deposit. Despite various detours and challenges, the company is optimistic about nearing the optimal path to capitalize on the growing demand for high-grade iron ore to support green steel production. The firm is focused on securing strategic investment for a Definitive Feasibility Study to further advance its project.

For further insights into AU:HIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.