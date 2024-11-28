Hawsons Iron Optimistic Amid Project Updates

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hawsons Iron Ltd has updated its project plans to produce approximately 10 million tonnes of magnetite concentrate annually, as it navigates the challenges of developing its large magnetite deposit. Despite various detours and challenges, the company is optimistic about nearing the optimal path to capitalize on the growing demand for high-grade iron ore to support green steel production. The firm is focused on securing strategic investment for a Definitive Feasibility Study to further advance its project.

For further insights into AU:HIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.