Hawsons Iron Explores Cost-Saving Dry Milling Options

Hawsons Iron Ltd is exploring a potentially more cost-effective dry milling process which could lead to significant reductions in capital and operating costs. The company is investigating a 100% dry circuit, which may offer environmental and scheduling benefits, alongside potential savings in water and energy supply costs. This initiative is part of Hawsons’ broader strategy to enhance the feasibility and sustainability of its magnetite processing operations.

