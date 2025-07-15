Bitcoin Magazine



Have We Just Seen the Bitcoin Cycle Peak?

Bitcoin has once again captured the spotlight after surging to a new all-time high of $123,000, followed quickly by a sharp $7,000 retracement—raising the question: Have we just seen the top of this cycle?

In a recent analysis by Matt Crosby, lead analyst at Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the implications of this price action are explored in depth using a suite of on-chain indicators and macroeconomic data.

Short-Term Metrics Suggest Overextension

Crosby points to two key on-chain indicators signaling short-term caution:

Advanced NVT Signal : This metric compares Bitcoin’s market cap to transaction volume and has crossed above its red deviation band, historically aligning with cycle tops .

: This metric compares Bitcoin’s market cap to transaction volume and has crossed above its red deviation band, historically aligning with . Active Address Sentiment: Despite the rally, the growth in active users has not kept pace—another historical marker of unsustainable price appreciation.

These indicators hint that while the move to $123K is significant, it may be ahead of network fundamentals, suggesting a temporary overbought condition.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

Despite near-term volatility, Crosby emphasizes the broader bullish structure of the cycle:

Supply-Adjusted Coin Days Destroyed shows some long-term holders are taking profit, but levels remain far below historical peaks.

shows some long-term holders are taking profit, but levels remain far below historical peaks. Short-Term Holder Supply is trending upward, indicating renewed retail and institutional inflows—a key component of past exponential moves.

Crosby notes this mirrors patterns from earlier in the cycle where new capital inflows ignited major price surges following consolidation.

Macro Factors: Tailwinds and Risks

Macro indicators also add context:

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has bounced, potentially limiting near-term upside due to its inverse correlation with Bitcoin.

has bounced, potentially limiting near-term upside due to its with Bitcoin. The S&P 500 is showing signs of overextension, with a historically high rate-of-change level that may lead to a mild correction, possibly dragging on correlated assets like Bitcoin.

Despite these factors, the broader liquidity environment and risk appetite remain supportive. As Crosby explains, these are “temporary blips, not trend reversals.”

Conclusion: Zoom Out, Stay Patient

While short-term consolidation or a pullback is likely, Crosby remains firm in his bullish long-term stance. The current price action, in his view, aligns with previous cycles where new all-time highs were often followed by dozens more, not a hard peak.

“If we zoom out and focus on macro and on-chain trends,” Crosby concludes, “there’s still significant upside potential left in this bull cycle.”



Loved this deep dive intobitcoin pricedynamics? Subscribe to Bitcoin Magazine Pro on YouTube for more expert market insights and analysis!

For more deep-dive research, technical indicators, real-time market alerts, and access to expert analysis, visit BitcoinMagazinePro.com.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.

This post Have We Just Seen the Bitcoin Cycle Peak? first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Mark Mason.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.