Have Pets? 3 Money-Saving Opportunities at Costco

When you think of Costco, you might imagine roaming the aisles of your local warehouse club store in search of discounts on your favorite cereal brands, snacks, and beverages. And if you're the type who looks forward to those free samples, worry not -- no one's judging.

But actually, the savings you can enjoy at Costco extends beyond just everyday items. If you're a pet owner, it pays to look into these three perks that come with having a Costco membership.

1. Discounted pet insurance

Health insurance is something that people shouldn't go without. And it's easy to argue that if you have a pet, you should buy insurance to protect yourself from large veterinary bills. To that end, you may be able to score a great deal on pet insurance by shopping for a policy through Costco.

Of course, some people will argue that pet insurance isn't worth the cost, and if you have an animal with a number of pre-existing conditions, it may not be such a helpful purchase for you. But in some cases, pet insurance could save you thousands of dollars in the event your animal needs surgery or expensive care for a chronic condition. It pays to at least do some research before writing off the idea of pet insurance altogether.

2. Bulk pet food

Buying pet food in bulk is a great way to save money in the course of feeding your animal. If you have a dog, you may want to consider loading up at Costco. Costco's signature Kirkland line of dog food comes in a number of varieties, and you may find a more competitive price point than you will at your local pet store or with home delivery services like Chewy.

If your dog doesn't like the flavor you pick up at Costco, you could return it to Costco in most situations, given the warehouse club’s generous return policy. You could even donate it to an animal shelter.

Learn More: 6 Little-Known Perks of Your Costco Subscription

3. Low-cost treats and supplies

In addition to actual food, Costco carries a number of pet supplies -- especially dog supplies. In addition to treats, you can find grooming kits, leashes, and supplements your vet may have prescribed.

But cat owners, worry not -- Costco carries plenty of supplies and treats for your favorite friend, too. You can even purchase a pet carrier at Costco to haul your cat around town.

Enjoy the savings

Owning a pet can be an expensive undertaking. In fact, pet owners routinely rack up large credit card tabs to cover costs like pet supplies and medical care.

If you have a Costco membership, you may be able to eke out a nice amount of savings in the course of caring for your pet. And if you've been on the fence about joining Costco but have an animal at home, that alone could be reason enough to pay for a membership.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.