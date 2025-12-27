Have $2,000? 3 Top Robotics Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least a Decade

Key Points

Intuitive Surgical is a first-to-market leader in the field of surgical robotics.

Medtronic is making headway with its own robot-assisted surgical system.

Teradyne has a growing robotics segment and a thriving semiconductor test business.

The fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) with hardware is making robots smarter, more autonomous, and easier to program, which is dramatically reducing integration costs and boosting productivity. Persistent labor shortages across various sectors are also accelerating the need and adoption of these automation solutions.

While industrial manufacturing remains a dominant segment, robotics adoption is rapidly expanding into healthcare (e.g., surgical robots), logistics, consumer service, and more. Investing in the global robotics industry can offer retail investors the opportunity to capitalize on this high-growth, long-term opportunity.

If you have $2,000 to invest, here are three top robotics stocks riding the industry's growth wave that you might want to consider adding to your portfolio in the near term.

1. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is the leading player in robotic-assisted surgery. Its flagship da Vinci surgical system was the first to commercialize this technology, which has not only created significant brand loyalty through the decades but also assured high barriers to entry for competitors.

Although the da Vinci systems are expensive capital purchases for hospitals, the vast majority of the company's revenue (over 80%) comes from the recurring sales of instruments, accessories, and equipment maintenance services. The company's advantage is reinforced by several factors. For one, surgeons undergo extensive training on the da Vinci system, so hospitals are less likely to switch to a competitor's system. Intuitive has accumulated a large portfolio of regulatory approvals for various procedures over the decades, which is another significant hurdle for new entrants to match.

The millions of procedures performed using these systems have generated an unparalleled dataset that informs its research and development, improves clinical outcomes, and created an extensive data-driven competitive moat. Intuitive estimates its current addressable market for approved procedures is around three times its current footprint, so there's substantial room for future expansion.

The continued rollout of the company's latest da Vinci 5 robotics system transitions the company to delivering an integrated, data-driven surgical platform. For the first time, surgeons can feel tissue tension and resistance through the instruments. This technology has been shown to reduce force exerted on tissue by up to 43%, which can lead to less trauma and potentially faster patient recovery.

The da Vinci 5 launch has triggered a major upgrade cycle. In Q3 2025 alone, 141 trade-in transactions occurred, primarily from U.S. customers moving to the new system. Intuitive can refurbish older systems and sell them in cost-sensitive or emerging markets to broaden its installed base. In Q3 2025, Intuitive Surgical's total installed base of da Vinci systems rose 13% year over year, with revenue hitting $2.51 billion (up 23%), and GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income growing 25% to $704 million.

2. Medtronic

Ireland-based Medtronic's (NYSE: MDT) main surgical robotics product is the Hugo robotic assisted surgery system, a modular platform for minimally invasive surgery. The system is used in more than 30 countries for urologic, gynecological, and general surgery.

Unlike systems where the surgeon is fixed to a console, Hugo's open surgeon console with a 33-inch 3D display allows the surgeon to sit upright, maintain an open sightline, and better communicate with the rest of the surgical team. The system integrates with its AI-powered Touch Surgery ecosystem, which provides pre-operative training tools and post-operative performance analytics.

Medtronic recently announced that its Enable Hernia Repair clinical study for the Hugo system successfully met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints. The Enable Hernia Repair study was the first-ever Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study completed for robotic-assisted hernia surgery in the United States. IDE is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory approval that allows a new or unapproved medical device to be used in a clinical study to test its safety and effectiveness before public release.

In the study, the system achieved a 100% surgical success rate, which means procedures completed without having to be converted to open or laparoscopic surgery, and that far exceeded the 85% performance goal. Medtronic is now running the third U.S. IDE study for the Hugo system to evaluate its safety and effectiveness in benign gynecological procedures in the U.S. On Dec. 3, Medtronic announced that the Hugo system received FDA clearance for urologic procedures, signaling its U.S. market entry to compete with Intuitive Surgical. The company plans expanding into hernia repair and gynecology procedures in the U.S. pending positive clinical data and regulatory approval.

Medtronic had a strong Q2 FY2026 (ended Oct. 24), beating expectations with $9 billion in revenue (representing 6.6% year-over-year growth). GAAP-diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 8% from one year ago. The company also remains a reliable dividend payer, has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Its yield is just under 3%.

3. Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) is a leading global supplier of automated test equipment (ATE) for semiconductors and other electronics, as well as industrial automation solutions including collaborative and mobile robots. Its products ensure the quality and functionality of devices ranging from silicon chips to finished goods. Teradyne's business model is centered on providing high-tech, essential equipment and software solutions that help its customers (major chipmakers like Nvidia and Intel, along with manufacturers in various industries) bring their products to market faster and more reliably.

The company's largest segment its its semiconductor test business, where it holds a dominant market position. Through its subsidiaries Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots, Teradyne is also a leader in collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots.

These robots automate repetitive manual tasks in manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing operations. Teradyne fosters an ecosystem around its robotics products, as it offers accessories, training, and partner-developed add-ons, solidifying its customer relationships by providing a complete solution for their automation needs.

Teradyne's robots use Nvidia's hardware and software libraries. For example, the integration of Nvidia's accelerated computing into Universal Robots' software results in path planning speeds that are 50 to 80 times faster than current solutions. A practical example of the need for this type of technology is in a warehouse setting, where a robotic arm needs to quickly and repeatedly identify, locate, and pick individual items from a bin in a constantly changing environment.

The company is in the midst of a strategic initiative to consolidate the sales, marketing, and service functions of its two robotics divisions. Total Q3 2025 revenue was $769 million, a 4% increase year over year. Its semiconductor test segment generated $606 million, a significant portion of total revenue (about 79%), and robotics contributed $75 million, representing about 10% of revenue.

