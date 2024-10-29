News & Insights

Hastings Technology Metals to Hold Annual Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 06:49 am EDT

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Perth with online attendance available. Shareholders are urged to participate as the meeting’s outcomes will impact their shareholding, with proxy voting encouraged for those unable to attend in person. This event is key for investors interested in the company’s strategic decisions and shareholder engagement.

