Hastings Technology Metals to Hold Annual Meeting

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Perth with online attendance available. Shareholders are urged to participate as the meeting’s outcomes will impact their shareholding, with proxy voting encouraged for those unable to attend in person. This event is key for investors interested in the company’s strategic decisions and shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:HAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.