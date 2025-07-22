Hasbro's Earnings Outlook

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hasbro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in Hasbro are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.35 1.28 0.78 EPS Actual 1.04 0.46 1.73 1.22 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 0.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro were trading at $77.67 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hasbro

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hasbro.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Hasbro, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $76.75, suggesting a potential 1.18% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mattel, Acushnet Holdings and Brunswick, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mattel, with an average 1-year price target of $22.8, suggesting a potential 70.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $74.2, suggesting a potential 4.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $56.2, suggesting a potential 27.64% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Mattel, Acushnet Holdings and Brunswick, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hasbro Buy 17.14% $625.60M 8.47% Mattel Buy 2.11% $408.10M -1.84% Acushnet Holdings Neutral -0.59% $337.16M 12.86% Brunswick Neutral -10.49% $303.90M 1.07%

Key Takeaway:

Hasbro ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to the others.

Delving into Hasbro's Background

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has divested noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 19 million digital tabletop players.

Financial Milestones: Hasbro's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hasbro showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hasbro's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Hasbro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

