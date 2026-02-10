Hasbro Reports Profit In Q4; Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to Hasbro of $201.6 million or $1.41 per share compared to a loss of $34.3 million or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.51 from $0.46. Net revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.10 billion.

For the full year 2026, the company expects: total Hasbro revenue up 3%-5% in constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026. The Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion, replacing the prior 2018 authorization.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hasbro shares are up 1.28 percent to $98.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.