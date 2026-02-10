Markets
HAS

Hasbro Reports Profit In Q4; Issues 2026 Guidance

February 10, 2026 — 07:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to Hasbro of $201.6 million or $1.41 per share compared to a loss of $34.3 million or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.51 from $0.46. Net revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.10 billion.

For the full year 2026, the company expects: total Hasbro revenue up 3%-5% in constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026. The Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion, replacing the prior 2018 authorization.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hasbro shares are up 1.28 percent to $98.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.