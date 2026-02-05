Hasbro Prepares to Unveil Q4 Earnings: Key Things to Watch

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 10, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share, indicating a 115.2% increase from the 46 cents reported a year ago. For revenues, the consensus estimate is $1.29 billion, implying a 16.8% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Hasbro’s top-line performance in the fourth quarter of 2025 is likely to have been aided by continued strength in the Wizards of the Coast segment, led by MAGIC: The Gathering. Management indicated that demand remained elevated into the holiday season, supported by major fourth-quarter releases such as Avatar: The Last Airbender and the holiday Final Fantasy set. These launches benefited from strong player engagement, record participation levels, solid backlist sales and expanding distribution across mass and non-traditional retail channels. The holiday timing of these releases also provided incremental revenue leverage compared with the prior quarter.

Consumer Products are also likely to have contributed more meaningfully to fourth-quarter 2025 revenues after earlier softness in the year. Retailer shelf resets that delayed shipments earlier in 2025 began to normalize late in the third quarter, leading to improved shipment flow in fourth-quarter 2025. Management highlighted accelerating point-of-sale trends, active retailer restocking and improved product availability, particularly for brands such as G.I. JOE, following prior-supplier disruptions. In addition, innovation-led offerings, including Nano-mals, DJ Furby, and board games, alongside strong Marvel-driven demand, supported holiday sell-in volumes.

The company’s pricing and portfolio mix are also likely to have supported fourth-quarter 2025 sales. A significant portion of Hasbro’s product assortment remained priced under the $20 threshold, which helped sustain consumer demand during the holiday season without requiring aggressive price increases. Targeted promotions with major retailers, combined with better in-stock positions versus the prior year, are likely to have enabled Hasbro to convert improving POS trends into revenues while maintaining competitive shelf visibility during peak seasonal demand.

Our model predicts total Consumer Products revenues to decline 4% year over year to $716.2 million. On the other hand, total Wizards of the Coast & Digital Gaming revenues are likely to increase 53.4% year over year to $520.2 million.

Earnings performance in fourth-quarter 2025 is likely to have been aided by operating leverage from higher Wizards revenues, particularly from MAGIC, which carries structurally high margins. Incremental holiday-driven sales flowed efficiently through the income statement, as royalty expense levels remained relatively consistent sequentially while revenues expanded. This margin-rich growth, combined with benefits from ongoing cost transformation initiatives and improved shipment leverage in Consumer Products as volumes recovered, is likely to have supported operating profit growth despite continued tariff-related cost headwinds.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



HAS’ Earnings ESP: Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +16.50%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



HAS’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

