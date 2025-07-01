Hasbro Inks Multi-Year Casino Licensing Deal

Markets
(RTTNews) - Toy, IP and game company Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) announced Tuesday a new slate of multi-year licensing partnerships aimed at transforming and expanding its most popular brands across the casino category.

After a comprehensive review and market evaluation, Hasbro has selected Aristocrat Technologies, Evolution, Galaxy Gaming, and Bally's as its newest partners in casino licensing. The new partners join existing licensee Sciplay.

The announcement underscores Hasbro's "Playing to Win" strategy, revealed in February 2025, which focuses on innovation, partnerships, and bringing beloved brands to life across more formats than ever.

Hasbro has a nearly 30-year history of licensing its age-appropriate IP to the gambling sector. With this new lineup of partners, the company is expanding access to entertainment experiences that reimagine its brands for a growing base of adult fans and gamers.

With new titles launching in January 2026, adult fans will see some of Hasbro's beloved brands integrated into new and existing casino formats, including land-based gaming slots, online gaming slots, casino table games, and online casinos.

