Hasbro Increases Full Year Outlook

October 23, 2025 — 07:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) said, for 2025, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Net revenues in constant currency is projected to rise high-single digits, updated from prior outlook of up mid-single digits.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $233.2 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $223.2 million, or $1.59 per share, last year. Excluding items, Hasbro reported adjusted earnings of $238.7 million or $1.68 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose to $1.39 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

