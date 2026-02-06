Hasbro (HAS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $93.84, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.97% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy maker had gained 7.06% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 10, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.99, showcasing a 115.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.29 billion, reflecting a 16.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.19% and +9.86%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.2 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 1.97 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

