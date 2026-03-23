Hasbro (HAS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed at $92.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.38%.

The stock of toy maker has fallen by 10.2% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 6.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $911.59 million, up 2.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $4.92 billion, indicating changes of +2.17% and +4.73%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Hasbro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Hasbro is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.31 for its industry.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.