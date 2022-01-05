Hasbro Appoints Chris Cocks As CEO

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) said it appointed Chris Cocks as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective February 25, 2022. Cocks currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division. He will succeed Interim CEO, Rich Stoddart, who was appointed following the October passing of Hasbro's longtime CEO Brian Goldner.

Cocks has served as President and COO of Wizards of the Coast since 2016, when he joined Hasbro from Microsoft.

Hasbro expects to name a new president for Wizards of the Coast in the coming weeks.

Stoddart, who has served as a Hasbro independent director since 2014, will become Chair of the Board, effective February 25, 2022.

Hasbro also said it appointed Eric Nyman as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 25, 2022. Nyman, who joined Hasbro in 2003, currently serves as Chief Consumer Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Hasbro Consumer Products.

