Has Walmart's Stock Peaked?

Key Points

Walmart's growth rate has typically been in the single digits.

It's a stable investment that has been trading like a red-hot growth stock in recent years.

Its inflated valuation could make it a riskier-than-normal buy.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap that's just over $1 trillion. The company also recently posted strong earnings numbers that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. But despite this, the stock hasn't been surging -- it could be a sign that investors are worried about its price.

While the business is sound and its financials are robust, investors should always consider a stock's valuation before investing in it. And with Walmart, its valuation looks incredibly high. The big question is whether it has gotten too expensive, or if it can still be a good buy right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Walmart's growth has been solid, but is it really that impressive?

Walmart is a dominant force in retail because its big-box stores function as one-stop shops for customers. From day-to-day essentials like groceries to discretionary purchases such as toys and electronics, it attracts a wide range of customers. Plus, its growing delivery options make shopping at Walmart even easier without having to leave your home.

But despite its resiliency, its growth rate has typically been in the single digits, averaging around 5% in recent years.

The growth has been dependable and fairly consistent, but whether it has justified a 170% increase in Walmart's share price over the past three years seems questionable. Walmart is growing, but it isn't exactly generating blowout numbers. And that's where there may be a bit of a problem -- the valuation may not be all that justifiable.

Why Walmart's stock could be overdue for a decline

Currently, Walmart's stock trades at 47 times its trailing earnings, which would normally be an unheard-of valuation for a blue chip, safe-haven type of stock. But at a time when investors are piling money into traditionally safe stocks and investments, including gold and silver, it may not be all that surprising that Walmart is doing so well.

However, that doesn't mean it's a good buy at its current levels. The problem with buying the stock today is that you'd have to be expecting some incredibly rosy growth ahead for the business to believe that its price is justifiable, which doesn't seem all that likely. Valuations have gotten out of control for precious metals and safe-haven investments, and Walmart fits right into that mix.

As solid a business as it is, I do think Walmart's stock may have peaked. Although it posted strong quarterly results in February, the stock has been declining in recent weeks. And even though Walmart remains in great shape, its valuation has gotten out of hand -- I'd avoid the stock for the time being. There are simply better value stocks to buy out there.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.