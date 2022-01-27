Has TT Electronics PLC (TTGPF) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is TT Electronics PLC (TTGPF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

TT Electronics PLC is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TT Electronics PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTGPF's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TTGPF has gained about 10.1% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 8.8%. This means that TT Electronics PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vocera Communications (VCRA). The stock has returned 21.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vocera Communications' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, TT Electronics PLC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.1% so far this year, so TTGPF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vocera Communications falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #104. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.6%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TT Electronics PLC and Vocera Communications. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

