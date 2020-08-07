Has Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Texas Instruments (TXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Texas Instruments is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 25.68% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TXN has moved about 4.25% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.81% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Texas Instruments is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.53% this year, meaning that TXN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TXN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

