Has Sanmina (SANM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sanmina (SANM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sanmina is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 658 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sanmina is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SANM's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SANM has moved about 14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -31.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sanmina is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.9%.

The consensus estimate for NuScale Power Corporation's current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sanmina is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.4% so far this year, so SANM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, NuScale Power Corporation falls under the Electronics - Power Generation industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -53.4%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Sanmina and NuScale Power Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





