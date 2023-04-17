Has Salesforce (CRM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Salesforce.com (CRM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Salesforce.com is one of 643 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM's full-year earnings has moved 61.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CRM has returned about 46.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.1%. This shows that Salesforce.com is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Eventbrite (EB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.1%.

Over the past three months, Eventbrite's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Salesforce.com belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.9% so far this year, so CRM is performing better in this area.

Eventbrite, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +22.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Salesforce.com and Eventbrite as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

