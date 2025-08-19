Has Plains Group (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Plains GP Holdings is one of 241 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Plains GP Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP's full-year earnings has moved 22.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PAGP has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 1.4%. This means that Plains GP Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Par Petroleum (PARR). The stock has returned 82.9% year-to-date.

For Par Petroleum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 730.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Plains GP Holdings belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.1% this year, meaning that PAGP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Par Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +10.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Plains GP Holdings and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.