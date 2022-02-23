Has Peabody Energy (BTU) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Peabody Energy (BTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Peabody Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Peabody Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTU's full-year earnings has moved 36.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BTU has moved about 66.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This shows that Peabody Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Helix Energy (HLX). The stock has returned 25% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Helix Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Peabody Energy belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.3% so far this year, meaning that BTU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Helix Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved +1.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Peabody Energy and Helix Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

