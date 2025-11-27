Has Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Pangaea Logistics (PANL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pangaea Logistics is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pangaea Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANL's full-year earnings has moved 650% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PANL has gained about 32.3% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 2.5%. As we can see, Pangaea Logistics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, SkyWest (SKYW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.1%.

In SkyWest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pangaea Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.2% so far this year, so PANL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8%.

Pangaea Logistics and SkyWest could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.