Has Orange (ORAN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Orange (ORAN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Orange is one of 664 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Orange is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORAN's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ORAN has gained about 7.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -31.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Orange is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sierra Wireless (SWIR). The stock has returned 19.9% year-to-date.

For Sierra Wireless, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 277.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Orange is a member of the Wireless Non-US industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.8% so far this year, so ORAN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sierra Wireless, however, belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved -29.9% so far this year.

Orange and Sierra Wireless could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

